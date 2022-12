In spite of the best efforts of a dozen Jewish students who attended the meeting where the Case Western Reserve University undergraduate student government passed an anti-Israel, antisemitic student resolution against Israel, we must commend CWRU President Eric Kaler, who emailed the entire university population expressing support for the Jewish students at CWRU and rejected the results of the vote. In his leadership position, he reacted strongly and decisively in support.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO