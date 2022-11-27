Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?
For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
Tammy Abraham ‘dragged into tornado of negativity’ in second season struggle at AS Roma — report
Tammy Abraham was the toast of the town gladiatorial arena after scoring 27 goals (in 53 appearances) last season for AS Roma, but things have taken a turn for the worse for the former Chelsea striker. The mob, after all, is fickle and the mood has soured significantly as the team have shown no progress from last season’s 7th place finish, and Tammy has slumped to just 4 goals in 20 appearances.
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 12
Pour one out for Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, and the Belgium “golden generation.” The FIFA #2 ranked team flamed out of the World Cup today in the group stages, concluding what should be considered one of the biggest wastes of a golden generation in decades. Kind of tough to explain how a Belgium team with that much talent never managed to actually win anything over that stretch of time. Good news though (I guess) for Ivan Perisic, who advances to the next round of the tournament and gets to stay in Qatar for another week.
Joe Willock named Newcastle United Player of the Month for November
The World Cup might be getting all of the attention but that doesn’t mean we have no news for the Magpie Nation. With four months of the 2022/23 season and the club-level play on pause, Newcastle United just announced the winner of their own Player of the Month with the trophy going to Joe Willock for his November exploits.
Ibrahima Konaté Sets World Cup Record in Shock France Defeat
France advanced in first place in Group D at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the third round of matches on Wednesday that meant Les Blues only edged second place Australia thanks to their goal differential advantage. Despite the loss, though, Liverpool...
World Cup Round Up: Brazil Goes Through While Uruguay Stumbles
Ibrahima Konaté was the first Liverpool player who officially made it through the World Cup group stages. France won their first two games in group D, ensuring their passage to the round of 16. They are on track to win the group as well, but that depends on the results of their final match against Tunisia, as well as second place Australia’s match against Denmark.
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
Everton News: Pickford challenge, Gosens & Duran linked and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
Reports suggest Tottenham DOF Fabio Paratici could be indicted as part of Juventus finance probe
In the spring of 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici escaped serious trouble over his alleged role in financial malfeasance while in a similar role at Juventus after charges were dismissed by an Italian financial magistrate. But it appears that his troubles may be far from over. Earlier...
Chelsea beat PSG to Vasco de Gama teenage prospect Andrey Santos — reports
According to a couple reports in the last 24-48 hours, Chelsea have beaten out Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama. This was an “exclusive” reported yesterday by Le 10 Sport in France — not the greatest source! — with Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard running the story today as well.
Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England; 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights
Group A has been decided, now it’s Group B’s turn. I will be mostly watching Iran vs. USA as it’s the far more intriguing matchup — win or go home! — but will be keeping an eye on Wales and England, especially is the Welsh decide to do something historic.
Report: Tottenham rekindling interest in Sofyan Amrabat
Tis the season for January transfer window rumors, which means that naturally the Italian media is linking everyone to Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup. But this particular rumor is interesting. According to Moroccan sports outlet Le Matin, Tottenham are rekindling their interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when the window opens on January 1.
