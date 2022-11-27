Before playing a key role in winning his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Steph Curry quietly sold off his mansion in the United States’ wealthiest zip code. Recent reports reveal that Curry sold his residence in the Bay Area suburb of Atherton last fall for $31.2 million — only slightly more than the $31 million he bought it for in 2019, which, at the time, was the most expensive sale in the Bay Area that year.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO