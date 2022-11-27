Read full article on original website
Look: Golf World Concerned Over Tiger Woods' Appearance
Less than 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods announced that he will not compete in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday morning, the 15-time major champion opened up about his health. Woods revealed that his foot injury stems from his rehab process. Unfortunately, it's significant enough to...
Phil Mickelson wasted no time in responding to Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf, PGA Tour
Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday ahead of his Hero World Challenge in Albany — an event he was supposed to play in before withdrawing Monday due to plantar fasciitis. While he answered questions about his health and future goals on the golf course, Woods also came out firing against LIV Golf and its leader, Greg Norman.
Tiger Woods Names The 'True Leader' Of The PGA Tour
Tiger Woods had a lot to say during his press conference on Tuesday morning. He spoke about his plantar fascitis injury, why Greg Norman needs to resign from Liv Golf, and who he thinks the "true leader" of the PGA Tour is. In an unsurprising answer, Woods said that Rory...
11 ways to suck less at golf — without changing your golf swing
How to improve your game, in 11 easy steps.
Steph Curry Quietly Sold Bay Area Mansion for $31.2M
Before playing a key role in winning his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Steph Curry quietly sold off his mansion in the United States’ wealthiest zip code. Recent reports reveal that Curry sold his residence in the Bay Area suburb of Atherton last fall for $31.2 million — only slightly more than the $31 million he bought it for in 2019, which, at the time, was the most expensive sale in the Bay Area that year.
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions
The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.
Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral
Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu
Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa. The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram. Photos from the wedding...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"
There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods
On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Big Demand
Tiger Woods brought the heat during his media availability on Tuesday morning. He spoke about a multitude of topics, one of which was how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can have a better relationship. Woods thinks that Greg Norman, who's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to go in order for that to happen.
thegolfnewsnet.com
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
Tiger Woods had two more wreck-related surgeries in '22
Tiger Woods, who "can't walk" because of plantar fasciitis and is not playing this week, said he had two more wreck-related surgeries in 2022.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss
Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News
After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
