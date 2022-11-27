Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 th , according to Woodland High School football coach Eddie Ford.

A person close to the Davis family said that members of the University of Virginia football team are expected to attend the funeral.

Congressman James Clyburn will speak at the funeral.

Woodland High School will hold a candlelight vigil in Davis’s honor Wednesday night at the school’s football stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.