North Charleston, SC

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 th , according to Woodland High School football coach Eddie Ford.

A person close to the Davis family said that members of the University of Virginia football team are expected to attend the funeral.

Congressman James Clyburn will speak at the funeral.

Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.

Woodland High School will hold a candlelight vigil in Davis’s honor Wednesday night at the school’s football stadium.

Callie_12
4d ago

This is so sad. So many young lives gone due to violence. This young man was just living his life and reading another article about him it shows he was a very caring person. This really is terrible...

Alice Waggle
4d ago

Another great young man with talents gone ! This must stop ! These gun laws republicans protect and collect from can not be more valuable then any life ! This young man was robbed of a lifetime of gifts he had to offer the world ! Prayers to the families the victims! Fly with Angels young man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

