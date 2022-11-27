Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup knockout streak ends at Qatar 2022: Last time El Tri were eliminated in the group stage
Mexico's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end much earlier than El Tri fans are used to. Gerardo Martino's side began the tournament in Qatar with a solid 0-0 draw against Poland, before falling 2-0 to a desperate Argentina. But that was nothing compared to the drama that...
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Sporting News
Who is the Netherlands best player? Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk among World Cup stars
The Netherlands have so far had a successful return to the World Cup, remaining undefeated in their group games and picking up seven points. It is a positive start after the Oranje missed out on qualifying for the 2018 tournament altogether, and whilst the side hasn't fully clicked into gear yet, to the frustration of coach Louis van Gaal, they will still be a huge threat in the knockout rounds.
Sporting News
Referee Stephanie Frappart makes historic World Cup debut in Germany vs Costa Rica
Stephanie Frappart is the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match, as she takes control of Germany's fixture against Costa Rica on Thursday. Flick backed her with "100 per cent trust" Germany must win to qualify for last 16. WHAT HAPPENED? Frappart, who was the fourth official in...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Sporting News
Where to watch Socceroos vs Argentina in Australia? Darling Harbour among live sites for World Cup match
The Socceroos' biggest match in 16 years will bring Australia to a stand still when they take on the might of Argentina on Sunday, December 4 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Against all odds, the Socceroos managed to escape a tough group in Qatar to progress to the Round of 16 for just the second time - their first and last being back in 2006.
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Sporting News
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Sporting News
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Comments / 0