Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
brproud.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
wbrz.com
Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway. No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
WAFB.com
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 2...
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting. Louisiana – Cameron Bolding, 18, of Garyville, Louisiana, was arrested on November 29, 2022, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a shooting in Garyville. Deputies responded...
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Department encourages community to end 2022 in a spirit of generosity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As 2022 nears its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is encouraging everyone in the community to end the year in a spirit of generosity. The police department says there are multiple ways to give back this holiday season. For one, BRPD’s Christmas...
brproud.com
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified both victims and released chilling details about the investigation. Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered...
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
brproud.com
Zachary court employee arrested for allegedly leaking police information
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department assisted Louisiana State Police in an arrest of a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon for leaking classified police information. LSP says during an investigation, they allegedly found a Zachary City Court employee exceeding her authority and searched for arrest warrant affidavits...
brproud.com
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run on Airline Hwy. seeks answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run that happened this past summer. Capital Region Crime Stoppers stated that Javon Serf, 30, was hit in the 6900 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
5 Army soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women in Louisiana
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
Comments / 0