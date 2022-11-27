ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena Parish, LA

WAFB

Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
LULING, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway. No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting. Louisiana – Cameron Bolding, 18, of Garyville, Louisiana, was arrested on November 29, 2022, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a shooting in Garyville. Deputies responded...
GARYVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary court employee arrested for allegedly leaking police information

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department assisted Louisiana State Police in an arrest of a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon for leaking classified police information. LSP says during an investigation, they allegedly found a Zachary City Court employee exceeding her authority and searched for arrest warrant affidavits...
ZACHARY, LA

