The Staten Island Advance

Attention Staten Island drivers: MTA S79 bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets this month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will officially be issuing tickets by the end of the year. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
The Staten Island Advance

See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 1, 2022: Mel O. Hansen, Sanitation worker and professional Santa, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mel O. Hansen, 74, of Bushkill, PA, passed away on Nov. 19th. He was born July 3, 1948, on Staten Island, and attended Port Richmond High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he worked for the Dept. of Sanitation at Fresh Kills Landfill and the Dept. of Environmental Protection. During his time at DSNY he became a 9/11 Recovery Worker. He would go on to retire in 2010. He was a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 421 since 1988, Marine Corps League Detachment 492 since 2006, and Disabled Veterans of America. He was also a recipient of many charity service awards. Aside from being a loving father, Mel was also everyone’s favorite uncle, an avid fisherman, a motorcycle enthusiast and a professional Santa Claus. He did many Santa events across Staten Island, the Poconos and beyond. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Advance/SILive.com wins 6 awards for 2021 work in statewide journalism contest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Journalists Association of New York recognized the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com team for exceptional work in 2021 across print and digital journalism, including awards for enterprise reporting, feature writing, investigative and watchdog reporting, public service and spot news coverage. “We are so very proud of...
The Staten Island Advance

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

