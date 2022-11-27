Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Attention Staten Island drivers: MTA S79 bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will officially be issuing tickets by the end of the year. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
Staten Island community provides hot holiday meals to Mariner’s Harbor residents without cooking gas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local community members banded together to make sure residents in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses, who have been without cooking gas for three months ,had a hot meal this Thanksgiving. The Uncle Chase Foundation (UCF) partnered with various local organizations, vendors and individuals last week to...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 1, 2022: Mel O. Hansen, Sanitation worker and professional Santa, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mel O. Hansen, 74, of Bushkill, PA, passed away on Nov. 19th. He was born July 3, 1948, on Staten Island, and attended Port Richmond High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he worked for the Dept. of Sanitation at Fresh Kills Landfill and the Dept. of Environmental Protection. During his time at DSNY he became a 9/11 Recovery Worker. He would go on to retire in 2010. He was a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 421 since 1988, Marine Corps League Detachment 492 since 2006, and Disabled Veterans of America. He was also a recipient of many charity service awards. Aside from being a loving father, Mel was also everyone’s favorite uncle, an avid fisherman, a motorcycle enthusiast and a professional Santa Claus. He did many Santa events across Staten Island, the Poconos and beyond. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island Starbucks location reopens with a new look, quieting union-busting controversy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The West Brighton Starbucks that was recently involved in the company’s union-organizing controversy, has reopened — the store’s corporate-authorized renovations finishing slightly ahead of schedule. Located at the corner of Forest and Bard avenues, the store, which closed its doors on Oct. 20...
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Staten Island organization pegged to offer support services to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island non-profit organization will be one of eight groups around the city picked to help asylum seekers navigate their arrivals in the five boroughs, the office of Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Adams named La Colmena, headquartered on Port Richmond Avenue, as a...
These Staten Island stores have sold the most winning NY lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery has made thousands of Staten Islanders richer -- even millionaires. Maybe it’s the game you play or the same numbers you pick each week. Some people may frequent the same store thinking it’s their lucky store. While for others, they may only choose to play when there’s a big jackpot at stake.
Staten Island Advance/SILive.com wins 6 awards for 2021 work in statewide journalism contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Journalists Association of New York recognized the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com team for exceptional work in 2021 across print and digital journalism, including awards for enterprise reporting, feature writing, investigative and watchdog reporting, public service and spot news coverage. “We are so very proud of...
Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
How fast did wind gusts get on Staten Island Wednesday? Check out the latest reports.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gusty winds whipped through New York City Wednesday and caused widespread outages that affected thousands of homes. The heavy winds reached 49 mph at the College of Staten Island, according to a report submitted to the National Weather Service at 5:35 p.m. That was the highest gust tracked on Staten Island.
These are 5 of the worst parking lots on Staten Island, according to frustrated readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We asked, and you answered!. Earlier this month, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com asked residents to submit the worst parking lots throughout the borough and our readers did not disappoint. We received dozens of nominations for locations spanning from the North Shore to the South Shore and...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Staten Island catalytic converter theft prevention event to be hosted by district attorney, NYPD next Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A free event aimed at catalytic converter theft prevention will be hosted on Dec. 10 by the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD Patrol Borough Staten Island. The event will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Athletic...
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles Michael Lombardi passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022. He was a loving husband to...
Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1