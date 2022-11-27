STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mel O. Hansen, 74, of Bushkill, PA, passed away on Nov. 19th. He was born July 3, 1948, on Staten Island, and attended Port Richmond High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he worked for the Dept. of Sanitation at Fresh Kills Landfill and the Dept. of Environmental Protection. During his time at DSNY he became a 9/11 Recovery Worker. He would go on to retire in 2010. He was a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 421 since 1988, Marine Corps League Detachment 492 since 2006, and Disabled Veterans of America. He was also a recipient of many charity service awards. Aside from being a loving father, Mel was also everyone’s favorite uncle, an avid fisherman, a motorcycle enthusiast and a professional Santa Claus. He did many Santa events across Staten Island, the Poconos and beyond. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO