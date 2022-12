Following a brutal stretch of games, it's right back to the road for Michigan State. This Wednesday night, the Spartans are heading to South Bend to take on Notre Dame as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. With the event recently canceled, this will be the final game MSU will play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the foreseeable future. Much has been said about Michigan State's tough opening schedule, and the past few days haven't been any different. A good chunk of the previous week was spent in Portland, with Michigan State competing in three contests in the Phil Knight Invitational....

