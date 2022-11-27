Players’ press conference after Aggies’ defeat LSU in season finale

How about that! Texas A&M pulled off the stunner of the season against the 5th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night, defeating the Bayou Bengals 38-23 in what was essentially a blowout in the Aggie’s favor throughout the entirety of the second half, led by Devon Achane’s 215 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the night.

Texas A&M’s anemic offense through most of the season was unrecognizable from start to finish, after methodically making their way down the field by the way of 9 carries for 54 yards from star running back Devon Achane, the Aggies took a 7-0 lead, yet LSU answered 12 plays later to tie it 7-7 late in the first quarter. After trading field goals, Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (12/18, 155 yards, 2 touchdowns) found tight end Donovan Green for a 3-yard touchdown pass, giving the Maroon and White a 17-10 lead going into halftime.

Sounds like the worst was yet to come after the half with zero adjustments made as per usual, right? After stalling on their first drive in the 3rd quarter, LSU led by quarterback Jayden Daniels led the balanced Tigers offense down the field, capped off by a John Emery Jr. 19-yard touchdown run to tie it at 17-17, so here we go again…

But then, the unthinkable happened, after a sack-fumble from Aggie linebacker Edgerren Cooper, senior safety Demani Richardson returned it for a 27-yard scoop and score, his second of the season , and Uncle Mo, known as Momentum professionally, found its way back to College Station for the first time all season, taking a 24-17 lead into the 4th quarter. Completely taking over the game from there on, Weigman found breakout wide receiver Moose Muhammad III for a 21-yard score , while Devon Achane sealed his legacy as one of the best to ever grace Kyle Field, scoring his second touchdown on the night for 10-yards to take a dominating 38-17 lead with 7 minutes to play.

After a quick touchdown response from the Tigers, The Aggies held on for the final six minutes as the much-improved defense held the LSU to a 4th and 15 situation, turning them over on downs after a failed catch attempt by wide receiver Jaray Jenkins.

After the upset win, Devon Achane, Layden Robinson, Demani Richardson, and Antonio Johnson spoke to the media, and here are their quotes on the night!

Running back Devon Achane after his career night with 215 yards and two touchdowns on the ground

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"I feel great, actually. I was talking to coach Fisher, and I said I was good. It was the last game, so I wanted to put everything on the line."

Devon Achane on his decision to potentially enter the 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off the ball to running back Devon Achane (6) against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"It's going to be a very hard decision. I love the 12th Man, so it's going to be something to discuss with coach Fisher and my parents."

Devon Achane said he felt very good about what may be is last performance in Maroon & White while thanking his offensive line as well.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) eludes LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) for a touchdown during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Achane on wide receiver Moose Muhammad's huge receptions on the night

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"It wasn't a suprise because he makes play like that in practice."

Devon Achane on will his future decision will come

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"I will decide sooner or later."

Devon Achane on what this game means

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates with wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"It shows the type of team we can be... Just showing that it wasn't the season we wanted but came out to beat a top-5 team."

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson on the win

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"It felt really good... It was growth."

Layden Robinson on not allowing a sack on the night

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"That shows what happens when you focus and x out everything around you, how you dominate a front in the trenches."

Layden Robinson on potentially entering the 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes for a touchdown over LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"I don't know. Praying on it. Talk to coaches. Talk to my family."

Layden Robinson on their offensive identity throughout the night, and how practice prepared them during the week

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"We wanted to run the ball... We ran those plays previously and tonight, we executed." "Our mindset was to practice hard... Practice was very competitive this week." "People always say those who have the least to lose are the most dangerous."

Senior Free safety Demani Richardson on his game-changing scoop and score

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"I saw (Edgerrin Cooper) tackle him and then the ball was on the ground. When I saw the ball on the ground, I knew I had to go score."

Demani Richardson on the "too little too late" view on what could have been this season

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"It's kinda frustrating because we could have been doing this all season."

Demani Richardson on his love for the 12th man

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the stands and the fans and the 12th Man logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"The 12th Man is one of the reasons I came here. They are the best fans in the nation." "The season didn't go the way we wanted it to, but it did end the way we wanted it to."

Demani Richardson on what 2023 could look like, and the lack of transfer portal discussions in the locker room

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) pressures LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"In 2023, it's Texas A&M's turn. No one is talking about the transfer portal."

Defensive back Antonio Johnson on what the win vs. LSU could do for next season

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bobby Taylor (9) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"We just gave a glimpse of what next year can be."

Antonio Johnson on the impact of the freshman defenders against LSU

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"The freshman this year did a remarkable job... We needed that from them"

Antonio Johnson on his immediate football future

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm going to take the time to celebrate my boys... There is no time stamp on that."

Antonio Johnson on Demani Richardson

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"When your leader on the defense is playing ball like that, you have to rally around him."

Antonio Johnson on the 12th Man

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the fans and students as they rush the field to celebrate after the Texas A&M Aggies victory over the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"Good, bad, they showed up the whole season. When they are that loyal to you, you want to give them everything you can."

