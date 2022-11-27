Read full article on original website
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in Moline. Somewhere along the way, a mixup occurred during shipping and a sign that was destined for Interstate 77, which runs north to south from Ohio to South Carolina, ended up in Illinois. Somehow the sign was installed without […]
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
'It provides us a lot more eyeballs' | New crimefighting techniques taking hold in the Quad City area
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gun deaths across the country are at its highest level in decades, according to the CDC. The spike is impacting the Quad Cities, which is leading area leaders to beef up ways to tackle the epidemic. Davenport recently rolled out a program to offer resources to...
Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season
(City of Iowa City news release) Due to project delays and the onset of winter weather, Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete’s durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
Faber calls for Kewanee street plan
This house at Commercial and Grove streets will be torn down soon.Photo byMike Berry. Councilman Steve Faber feels that Kewanee needs a detailed long-range plan for fixing deteriorated streets in the city.
Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. And in case you...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Holiday Train set to make 3 local stops next week
Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will visit three local communities next week as it embarks on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — rolls into communities to perform concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. The train will travel to Dubuque, where it will arrive at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue on Tuesday December 6th. Holiday Train shows are free to attend but the Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation. The Holiday Train will also be in Bellevue Tuesday at 6:45pm and Wednesday in Guttenburg at 12:45pm.
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Residents talk about potential changes to Iowa City Senior Center during first of many public hearings
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City community is deciding if it should move its Senior Center or invest more money into upgrading the decades-old building. Wednesday, officials held the first of many public input sessions. Senior Center Coordinator, LaTasha DeLoach, heard from several people who say they like...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Moline Fire Department challenges people to 'Keep the Wreath Red' this December
Since the 1950s, Illinois Firefighters have held a 'Keep the Wreath Red' campaign. Since then, the program has stretched nationwide promoting fire safety.
Eastern Iowa Community College Closes Muscatine Campus Due To Threat
Students, professors, and staff were told to leave the campus of Muscatine Community College on Wednesday due to a threat to the campus. Officials from MCC and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have yet to say what the threat is but as of now, the Muscatine Campus remains closed. In a...
Police ask for help locating missing Moline man
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened
A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
MEDIC EMS installing new mount system for ambulances
MEDIC EMS is installing a new mount system to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in all 20 of its ambulances that serve Davenport, Bettendorf, northern Scott County, and surrounding communities. Last year, MEDIC EMS was one of many Iowa ambulance agencies that received an allocation of patient ventilators from the...
For nearly 50 years, this Moline crossing guard has been making an impact
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973. Nowadays, it's...
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
Fundraising for Galesburg Public Library is complete after 15 years
GALESBURG, Ill. — After 15 years of fundraising, planning, and community support, Galesburg is set to have a new public library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from the State of Illinois, which covered 75% of the total cost of the library. Construction began last April, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
