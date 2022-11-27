Read full article on original website
Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets
The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
Damien Harris supporting women’s rights with cleats in Week 13
Damien Harris will support women’s rights with his cleats in Week 13. The NFL’s week of My Cause My Cleats begins on Thursday Night Football. Every year the NFL has a special week where players and coaches don their own uniquely designed cleats representing their chosen charities or organizations.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
