Jacksonville, FL

Deshaun Watson Makes His Opinion On Houston Very Clear

Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans. Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans game is being limited because it’s going to suck, not because of Deshaun Watson

If you’re not in Cleveland or Houston, you likely won’t see the Browns and Texans. The Deshaun Watson Circus is off and running, and now we get to deal with the fallout from the man and his deplorable actions. One of those fallout issues that we’re dealing with, is rampant paranoia. After Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Waston committed acts of sexual assault, everyone and their buddies tried to justify it. “It’s not legal though”. “They’re lying”. “Ben Roethlisberger…”
Browns QB Deshaun Watson declines to answer legal questions, emphasizes he’s ‘locked in’ on Sunday’s game against Texans

HOUSTON – Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson repeatedly declined to answer legal questions pertaining to his multiple sexual misconduct and sexual assault lawsuits he has settled. The Georgia native said he’s following the advice of his legal team, which includes Houston-based attorney Rusty Hardin. As Watson prepares...
Texans Players Honor John Metchie With #MyCauseMyCleats

On July 24, 2022, John Metchie III announced that he was diagnosed with leukemia and would likely miss the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately for Metchie, he has APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), which is the most curable form of leukemia. Week 13 of the NFL season is designated as #MyCauseMyCleats, which...
