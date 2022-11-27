Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO