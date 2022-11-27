ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Live updates: Bucs seek third straight win today against Browns

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pF2G_0jP5x4CJ00
Bucs running back Rachaad White (29), pictured with tight end Cade Otton (88), will make his second career NFL start today against the Browns in Cleveland. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here.

The Bucs aim to win their third consecutive game and move above .500 for the first time in six weeks when they play the Browns today at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Tampa Bay (5-5) enters the game 1/2-game ahead of Atlanta (5-6) in the NFC South. Cleveland (3-7), which has lost two straight and six of seven, is tied with Pittsburgh for last place in the AFC North.

With Bucs running back Leonard Fournette out with a hip injury, rookie Rachaad White will make his second career NFL start.

Follow our live updates throughout the game, starting at 1 p.m.

Something different about these Bucs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6WK6_0jP5x4CJ00
Inside linebacker Devin White (45) played one of his best games as a pro during the Bucs' 21-16 victory over the Seahawks two weeks ago in Munich. [ GARY MCCULLOUGH | AP ]

Coming out of their bye week, the Bucs have the same head coach. Same offensive coordinator. Same basic systems. Same personnel.

Yet, there is something different about this team.

For the first time in months, they have the look of a winner.

For one thing, they’re healthier. Julio Jones, who missed five games with a knee injury, is back in the lineup. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin — who offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich calls “the heartbeat of our football team” — is back to being himself after working his way back from ACL and MCL tears.

Second-year player Nick Leverett has supplanted rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard. Rachaad White, who rushed for 105 yards in his first career start two weeks ago against the Seahawks in Munich, has brought speed and shiftiness to the running game.

Schematically, the Bucs have “changed some things to help people,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

One of those things was running the ball more, taking some of the pressure off quarterback Tom Brady. The threat of the run allowed the NFL’s most responsible quarterback (two interceptions, 14 sacks) to throw downfield more, resulting in a nice run (161 yards)-pass (258) balance in the 21-16 victory over the Seahawks.

Bowles spoke to his team about accountability before the trip to Germany, and no player seemed to take those words to heart more than inside linebacker Devin White.

White — called out by Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for an apparent lack of effort two weeks earlier — had one of his best games as a pro, recording nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hits despite learning of the death of his father just days before the game.

Akiem Hicks, who sustained a plantar fascia tear in Week 2, returned to help fortify the defensive front. Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) are back anchoring the secondary after missing time with injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0jP5x4CJ00

Now, a team that was looking up at the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 27 — the Bucs’ third straight — dropped them to 3-5 sits atop the division after winning two in a row.

Same team, different look.

Vita Vea will start for Bucs today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sROmk_0jP5x4CJ00
Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns despite sustaining a foot injury during the bye week and not practicing until Friday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns.

Vea, who leads the team with a career-high 6-1/2 sacks, suffered a foot injury during the bye week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Vea did not practice until Friday but will be needed today to stop a potent Browns rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Read Rick Stroud’s full story here.

Who’s in/out

Pregame scene

More ways to follow us

Follow our Bucs Instagram account at @TampaBayTimesBucs

Follow our Bucs writers on Twitter at @NFLStroud, @TBTimes_Bulls, and @Romano_TBTimes.

A little light reading

Here’s some of our content leading up to today’s game:

No, the Bucs offense is not good. But is it good enough?

As Bucs return from layoff, can they recapture the momentum found in Munich?

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs’ injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Battery arrest warrant issued for former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown in Hillsborough County

TAMPA — An arrest warrant has been issued for controversial former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records. Details of the warrant weren’t immediately available. The alleged offense occurred Monday. The Tampa Police Department petitioned for a risk-protection...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman takes plea deal in DeSantis voter fraud case

TALLAHASSEE — One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment. Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Build on the beach, and you should be on your own | Letters

To ease property insurance woes, Florida governments should buy damaged beachfront property | Column, Nov. 28. Columnist Robert Sanchez’s proposal is one worth considering, but to be truly effective, the expense of buying out property owners would be enormous. If people insist on building and rebuilding on vulnerable (coastal) properties, perhaps they should be denied property hazard insurance of any kind. In other words, they would have to be self-insured. Additionally, they would be required to put up an escrow account that would cover the cost of cleaning up the debris if their structure did not survive a natural disaster. Yes, they would still be required to pay property taxes and, no, they can’t “own” the beach. No matter what impact this would have on insurance rates and property values, I think the number structures on the beaches and barrier islands would drop dramatically. As things are, I think that Florida is rapidly becoming uninsurable anyway.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash, department says

A 38-year-old Tampa officer was injured after authorities say his police motorcycle was struck by the driver of a sedan Thursday. The officer was driving east on Adamo Drive when, according to the Tampa Police Department, a 54-year-old woman driving a red Honda Accord “crossed southbound along Adamo Drive, cutting in front of the officer, and colliding with the police motorcycle.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How USF football compares against Colorado, Liberty and Cincinnati

USF’s ongoing search for the Bulls’ next football coach does not occur in a vacuum. There are moving parts, including competition from other schools with open jobs. As we await USF’s next move — which is expected before Monday and could be affected by this weekend’s conference championships — let’s look at how the Bulls job compares to some other vacancies. Rather than include every option, we’ll focus on the ones that could have overlapping candidates (chiefly Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell): Liberty, Colorado and Cincinnati.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna booked in Alachua County jail

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the county sheriff’s office. Details of the accusations against him are not yet available. Kitna appeared in four games this season as a redshirt sophomore. Coach Billy Napier said during the season...
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady assumes blame for loss to Browns, warns against sleeping on 5-6 Bucs

Tom Brady barely slept Sunday night, which stands to reason when considering his own prerequisites for leadership. Among them: taking responsibility for defeat. While fans and pundits pointed to myriad culprits (clock management, critical penalties, play selection) for the Bucs’ 23-17 overtime loss Sunday in Cleveland, Brady put the brunt of blame on his 43-year-old shoulders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning battle back to beat Sabres in overtime

BUFFALO — Given how much time the Lightning spent in their own zone, they were probably lucky to be tied with the Sabres midway through the third period Monday night. Then, things got a little crazy. After falling behind by two goals, Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

3 thoughts on the USF football coach search, coaching carousel

TAMPA — As college football’s coaching carousel spins, USF fans still are waiting to learn the identity of their next football coach. That’s not a bad thing. Though there has been speculation on social media and message boards about a potential Monday announcement, that’s putting the cart before the bull. Identifying and signing the coach comes first, and that’s a challenge in this fluid, competitive market.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Flipped Florida school boards dump their superintendents

The big story: Since the election flipped the balance of power on several Florida school boards, eyes have turned to the boards that took immediate action to change direction. Sarasota County, whose new chairperson has drawn national attention as a conservative activist, used its refashioned majority to express displeasure with the administration’s leadership. The board threatened to fire superintendent Brennan Asplen, who in turn offered to leave.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy