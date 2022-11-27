Live updates: Bucs seek third straight win today against Browns

Bucs running back Rachaad White (29), pictured with tight end Cade Otton (88), will make his second career NFL start today against the Browns in Cleveland. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Bucs aim to win their third consecutive game and move above .500 for the first time in six weeks when they play the Browns today at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Tampa Bay (5-5) enters the game 1/2-game ahead of Atlanta (5-6) in the NFC South. Cleveland (3-7), which has lost two straight and six of seven, is tied with Pittsburgh for last place in the AFC North.

With Bucs running back Leonard Fournette out with a hip injury, rookie Rachaad White will make his second career NFL start.

Something different about these Bucs

Inside linebacker Devin White (45) played one of his best games as a pro during the Bucs' 21-16 victory over the Seahawks two weeks ago in Munich. [ GARY MCCULLOUGH | AP ]

Coming out of their bye week, the Bucs have the same head coach. Same offensive coordinator. Same basic systems. Same personnel.

Yet, there is something different about this team.

For the first time in months, they have the look of a winner.

For one thing, they’re healthier. Julio Jones, who missed five games with a knee injury, is back in the lineup. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin — who offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich calls “the heartbeat of our football team” — is back to being himself after working his way back from ACL and MCL tears.

Second-year player Nick Leverett has supplanted rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard. Rachaad White, who rushed for 105 yards in his first career start two weeks ago against the Seahawks in Munich, has brought speed and shiftiness to the running game.

Schematically, the Bucs have “changed some things to help people,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

One of those things was running the ball more, taking some of the pressure off quarterback Tom Brady. The threat of the run allowed the NFL’s most responsible quarterback (two interceptions, 14 sacks) to throw downfield more, resulting in a nice run (161 yards)-pass (258) balance in the 21-16 victory over the Seahawks.

Bowles spoke to his team about accountability before the trip to Germany, and no player seemed to take those words to heart more than inside linebacker Devin White.

White — called out by Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for an apparent lack of effort two weeks earlier — had one of his best games as a pro, recording nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hits despite learning of the death of his father just days before the game.

Akiem Hicks, who sustained a plantar fascia tear in Week 2, returned to help fortify the defensive front. Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) are back anchoring the secondary after missing time with injuries.

Now, a team that was looking up at the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 27 — the Bucs’ third straight — dropped them to 3-5 sits atop the division after winning two in a row.

Same team, different look.

Vita Vea will start for Bucs today

Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns despite sustaining a foot injury during the bye week and not practicing until Friday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will play today against the Cleveland Browns.

Vea, who leads the team with a career-high 6-1/2 sacks, suffered a foot injury during the bye week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Vea did not practice until Friday but will be needed today to stop a potent Browns rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Who’s in/out

