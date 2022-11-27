CBS ‘Ghosts’ star Asher Grodman does ‘DUUUVAL’ chant at Jags game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The hit, new CBS show ‘Ghosts’ is making headlines for its ability to mix drama with comedic relief.
Asher Grodman stars as Trevor on the comedy ‘Ghosts.’ Best-known for not wearing pants and being coined a ‘party boy,’ his character brings the same kind of energy in person, as he does on the show.
Action News Jax, Meghan Moriarty, sat down with Grodman on Sunday ahead of the Jaguars/Ravens game. She asked how the New Jersey/New York native became a Jaguars fan in the first place.
“I have to thank my dad,” Grodman said. His father is a die-hard Detroit Lions fan. “I think my mom got a little concerned, and I think pulled him aside and was like you can’t do this to your children. It’s not fair. So, my dad sat us down. I was eight. My brother was six, and he was like look you gotta pick your own team.”
It was 1995, and Grodman went with the Jaguars.
At Sunday’s game, he got to chant “DUUUVAL” right before kick-off, which Grodman said is surreal.
We asked if we could get any inside information on how season two will end.
“I will tease, we’re gonna have a former Jaguars player involved in the making of a future episode,” Grodman said.
