December 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s December 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event
Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight:. Showers, mainly between...
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
Cypress invites residents to show holiday spirit with 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest
Are you planning to decorate for the holidays? Take a picture of your home or business and enter our Holiday Decorating Contest 2022! The last day to enter the contest is December 12 at 5 PM! All participants will receive a yard sign noting their award or recognizing their participation.
The Forehans named 2022 Youth Center Family of the Year
The Youth Center is proud to announce our 2022 Family of the Year, Los Alamitos local family the Forehans! On December 2, 2022, the entire Forehan family – Chris, his son and daughter-in-law Joey and Charlene, and their sons Liam and Shane – were front and center in the Seal Beach Annual Christmas parade representing the Youth Center.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 30, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
Cypress College’s Caring Campus promotes an atmosphere of welcoming, improves student completion rates
College can be an intimidating place full of countless offices, departments, and jargon that can feel overwhelming for a brand-new student. Cypress College (Cypress) is determined to break down those barriers, following the implementation of a campus-wide commitment to ensure all students feel welcome and can access the information and resources they need.
Cypress police blotter, November 21 to November 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 21, 2022. Mail Theft –...
Seal Beach Police to host “Surviving Gun Violence” presentation
The Seal Beach Police Department will be hosting a free presentation on “Surviving Gun Violence.”. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, in partnership with the McGaugh Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, the Seal Beach Police Department will be hosting a presentation on Surviving Gun Violence. This presentation will:. Provide strategies...
LBPD investigating undetermined death at 2100 block of Williams Street
On Nov. 22, 2022, Homicide detectives were provided with preliminary information by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner that the stab wounds sustained by the victim do not appear to be the cause of death. The Coroner’s Office will continue to conduct their own investigation, including a review of a pending toxicology report.
Aviation unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
A visiting U.S. Army aviation unit will conduct training, including night flight operations, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base from Nov. 29 thru Dec. 10. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and support personnel and will include periods...
The OC Health Care Agency recognizes and supports World AIDS Day – December 1, 2022
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) recognizes World AIDS Day 2022 as an opportunity to support the well-being of those with HIV; to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illness; and to promote prevention, care, and treatment services to end the HIV epidemic. Recognized on December 1st, the 2022...
Seal Beach Police to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
The Seal Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of...
