New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
thenewirmonews.com
US Naval Academy seeks candidates for admission
This week, students at Irmo, Dutch Fork, Chapin, and Spring Hill High Schools had the opportunity to meet with Midshipman 1/C Colin Creighton to discuss the process and requirements for admission to the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD. At Chapin high school, Creighton was joined by Midshipmen 1/C...
Naval Academy Begins $37.5 Million Seawall Repair
The Naval Academy in Annapolis is so vulnerable to regular flooding and sea level rise that it may be putting an important military installation at risk. Over the holiday week, local and federal lawmakers and Navy top brass broke ground on the first project to fight against future seal level rise, which seeks to protect the property for the next 75 years. The $37.5 million initial project will repair and raise the height of the seawall at Farragut Field and Santee Basin. A future phase would add earthen berms to protect the Naval Academy from storm surge.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis
Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Two incoming MD legislators will be youngest in General Assembly
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. didn’t expect to be fast friends, but the two have formed a common bond in Maryland politics. Vogel, 25, of Montgomery County and Long Jr., 26, of Prince George’s County, will be the youngest Maryland General Assembly delegates when they are sworn in next […]
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration Wednesday night in Hanover for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for potential future political aspirations. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to...
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Maryland Project Lands $84M Construction Loan
ACRES Capital Corp. provided the financing to The Goldstar Group to develop the 350-unit property. The Goldstar Group has secured an $84 million loan from ACRES Capital Corp. for the development and stabilization of Residences at East Church, a $112 million, 350-unit multifamily community in Frederick, Md. The loan was...
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
wnav.com
Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown
The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
wypr.org
Mayor Brandon Scott on the GVRS, pension bill veto, Red Line revival?
Coming up in the second half of today's Midday program, outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer joins Tom to reflect on the passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another. But we begin with a focus on Baltimore City. It’s another installment of our monthly Midday...
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to Virginia
Virginia-born SmartRoof is sticking to its roots and expanding in Fairfax County. The roofing and solar company is moving from McLean, where its headquarters is currently located, to a 25,000 square-foot space on Sunset Hills Rd. in Reston, an announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office revealed.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
'This Is Not A Survivable Distance:' Maryland Plane Crash 911 Calls With Pilot Released
Investigators in Maryland have released 911 calls that were made by pilot Patrick Merkle after he made a crash landing and got his plane tied up in power lines in what could have been a harrowing incident. The new calls showed Merkle, 65, a Washington, DC resident, staying relatively calm...
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
