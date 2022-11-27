Republican officials are causing electoral chaos in a deep-red, rural county in Arizona — the only county that hasn’t certified its midterm election results in the state. Under Arizona state law, Monday was the legal deadline for counties to approve what is called the canvass, an official tally of votes. The GOP-controlled Cochise County Board of Supervisors missed that deadline when they voted 2-1 to delay the certification of their 2022 election results, citing baseless concerns of voting irregularities.

