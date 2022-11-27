ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Row Jimmy
4d ago

There are more illegal guns in the city than school textbooks. The leadership in this city sucks. Downright reprehensible.

Anne Foody
4d ago

That picture doesn't go with the story. That kid killed someone in Bensalem.

CBS Philly

Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside

A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect Caught in Murder That Victim Captured on His iPhone, DA Says

More than a week after a murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said they tracked down his suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for Eugene "Roc" Ware in the Nov. 21 killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
NORRISTOWN, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Auto Theft in the 24th District [VIDEO]

On November 21, 2022, approximately 7:33AM, two unknown suspects gained entry and took the victim’s silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 SUV that was parked on the 32xx block of Memphis St then fled the area in an unknown direction. To view this video and more, visit The Philadelphia Police YouTube...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE

