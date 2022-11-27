A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO