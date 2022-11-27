Top standouts, best performances in Week 14 of the Missouri high school football season

By Cody Thorn

Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 14 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State:

Joel Beshore, QB, Lamar

He threw for three touchdowns – two of them to Austin Wilkerson – and then ran in another score in a 56-14 win against Seneca in a Class 2 semifinal game. The Tigers are headed to the state title game for the 10th time in the past 12 years.

Sam Cross, RB, St. Dominic

The Crusaders moved on in the Class 4 playoffs with a 42-14 win against West Plains. Cross, a senior, had touchdown runs of 53 and 5 yards.

James Dowdy, WR, Reeds Spring

The Wolves are going to the state championship game for the first time and he had a big role, hauling in seven catches for two touchdowns and 226 yards – believed to be a school record. He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score in the win over Sullivan.

Hayden Ecker, RB, North Andrew

The standout back for the Cardinals ran for five touchdowns to help them return to the 8-man championship game with a 60-22 win over Archie on Friday.

Kendall Gurley, ATH, Francis Howell

Had two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Vikings set the tone in a 35-13 win over Carthage. He ran for scores of 37 and 15 yards against the Tigers in a Class 5 semifinal.

Dylan Hair, QB, Blair Oaks

The do-it-all star had a banner day for the Falcons in a 66-48 shootout win against Bowling Green in a Class 2 semifinals. He threw four touchdowns, ran for two more, and he had 631 yards of total offense.

Trevor Klein, RB, East Buchanan

The junior ran wild in a win against Duchesne in a Class 1 semifinal game. Klein had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 41-14 victory.

David Leonard, QB, St. Mary’s

The Class 3 champions from last year are in the Class 4 title game after rallying for a 37-23 win over reigning champion Smithville on Saturday. Leonard ran for a pair of scores in the second half.

Elijah Leonard, QB, Lee’s Summit North

Leonard threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns – two to Zavian Lindsey – and added 25 yards rushing in the Class 6 championship game loss.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Christian Brothers College

He scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Cadets to a second straight Class 6 title, winning 35-28 over Lee’s Summit North on Saturday . Love accounted for more than 300 yards, rushing for 212 and three scores, while adding three catches for 106 yards and two scores.

Lucas McAllister, S, Christian Brothers College

McAllister came up with two clutch plays in the Class 6 championship game win over Lee’s Summit North. He intercepted a fourth-quarter pass that led to the Cadets’ game-tying touchdown and also blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Colton Miller, QB, Adrian

The Blackhawks are going to the Class 1 title game after a 32-16 win over Monroe City. Miller ran the ball 17 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Greg Menne, QB, Fort Osage

Ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Indians advanced to the Class 5 finals with a 56-20 win over Cape Girardeau Central on Saturday.

Fredrick Moore, WR, Cardinal Ritter

In a 54-35 win over Pleasant Hill, the future Michigan Wolverine did a little bit of everything, scoring five touchdowns. He caught two passes for scores, ran in two more and added a 75-yard kickoff return as well.

Jackson Overton, RB, St. Dominic

After making his season debut a week ago, Overton scored two touchdowns in the Crusaders' 42-14 win over visiting West Plains in the Class 4 semifinals.

Bryant Thomas, LB, Francis Howell

The Vikings finished with six turnovers on defense in a 35-13 win against Carthage, including two interceptions by the senior linebacker.

