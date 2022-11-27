Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
nbc15.com
Name released of utility worker who died after being hit by SUV
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the utility worker who died after being struck by an SUV on a Franklin Township highway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zane Reilly was part of a utility crew working along State Hwy. 23, near Valley View Road, on Tuesday of last week. He was unloading equipment from a Ford F450 pickup that was towing a utility trailer around 7:45 a.m. when the Edgerton man and the truck were struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander, investigators determined. Reilly was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shots fired on freeway: I-94 WB at Hawley reopens, MCSO says
The closure is westbound on I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street. MCSO deputies are searching for evidence after a shooting from one car into another.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash near Mayfair and Watertown Plank, drunk driver arrested
Part of the intersection of Mayfair Road and Watertown Plank is closed due to a crash. Several vehicles appear to be involved. There is a large police presence as well as fire trucks.
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
radioplusinfo.com
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation uncovers Fox Valley meth ring, ‘enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County’
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with...
seehafernews.com
Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle
There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
kz1043.com
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. — One person dies in an apparent crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says the victim was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road in the township of Chester shortly before 10:00 Saturday morning. It is believed that the driver was northbound...
One killed, one seriously injured in Jefferson County crash
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Ixonia Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Olson arrested by Franklin police; suspected of kidnapping, ID theft
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee, has been arrested by Franklin police. The arrest came around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 – hours after Olson was spotted at a business on S. 27th Street in Franklin Monday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee theft; deputies seek man who stole from unlocked vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say entered an unlocked vehicle, stole items, and then charged more than $400 worth of goods on the victim's credit card. Officials say the crime happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The man entered the unlocked...
Dating app suspect arrested in Franklin, suspected of kidnapping woman
Franklin police say the man wanted for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars in Racine County was taken into custody on Tuesday.
wclo.com
Drug suspect has preliminary hearing in Rock County Court
One of the five people arrested earlier this month in Milton following the execution of a narcotics search warrant appears in Rock County Court. Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Anacker testified Tuesday morning during 26-year-old Deonte Flowers’ preliminary hearing, on two counts of manufacture or delivery of fentanyl with a possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance near a park enhancer.
Judge shares regret over releasing man who police say went on to kill ex
A Milwaukee County circuit court judge expressed his regret after he released a man who police say went on to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn her house down.
fox47.com
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
