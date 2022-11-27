ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
