Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mega Millions $305M jackpot (11/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Penn State to the Rose Bowl is gaining traction; projecting the Nittany Lions’ transfer portal wish list, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a report further solidifying the Nittany Lions as viable Rose Bowl candidates, plus a look ahead to the offseason and how Penn State could approach the transfer portal. There were grumblings early in the week about a potential scenario where the Rose...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for the NFL draft, will not play in bowl game
On Monday, Penn State received good news from one potential first-round pick when Olu Fashanu announced that he will return for the 2023 season. Two days later, the Nittany Lions got unfortunate but expected news when another top player decided his future. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declared for...
Joe Montana talks Deshaun Watson expectations after long layoff, Tom Brady's dominance and helping seniors
Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana talked to Fox News Digital in a recent interview about a number of different topics, including the return of Deshaun Watson.
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings behind USC
Ohio State was No. 5 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot...
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Thursday Night Football FREE live stream (12/1/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
After both squads spent their turkey days playing football, two AFC East rivals are once again going to battle on a weekday in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The 8-3 Buffalo Bills will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts following a Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions to...
Meet the American who was the first paid professional football player: Pudge Heffelfinger
Gridiron goliath and Yale star Pudge Heffelfinger was later paid $500 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association in 1892, becoming the first professional football player.
Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
