Read full article on original website
Joe Castan
4d ago
that's disrespectful as hell those are human beings someone's child husband wife mother father sister brother daughter son being treated like garbage buried left there and forgotten and built on top of to forever be forgotten
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow
The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to a job post.
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan
New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
This comedian went viral for his TikTok series seeing how long he could live on $100 in New York City
How long can $100 last in New York City? Comedian Frankie Hoy has spent much of November trying to figure that out. Hoy, 27, has gone viral — and amassed over 100,000 followers — on TikTok in the past few weeks as he documents a financial experiment in which he tries to stretch $100 as far as possible.
NBC New York
Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare
An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
evgrieve.com
Brooke Smith revisits the neighborhood's 1980s hardcore scene with 'Sunday Matinee'
All photos by Brooke Smith/reposted with permission. As an unhappy teen growing up in Rockland County in the 1980s, Brooke Smith found solace riding the 9A bus into the city. Once here, she'd take the A train to West Fourth Street. One day decided to keep walking on Eighth Street into the East Village and onto St. Mark's Place.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
MTA uses armed guards in subways to stop fare evaders
The MTA is sending armed guards into the subways to stop fare-beating — and says the move is already saving it money. The transit agency contracted a private security firm to provide the armed personnel at the Myrtle-Wyckoff station on the Brooklyn-Queens border since before summer, officials revealed Tuesday. The transit agency is now netting about $100,000 a month in additional revenues thanks to the mere presence of the guards, who just stand by the vending machines and don’t make arrests, MTA safety official Robert Diehl told authority board members at a meeting. Armed guards have since been placed in the nearby Halsey...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The Bronx
You better think twice before your impatience pushes you to drive down a bus lane or, worse yet, double park on one and creating a traffic jam. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced last week that it has activated its automated bus lane enforcement cameras for the first time in The Bronx. They are now on the Bx12 and the Bx41 routes and will activate it in the coming days along the Bx19.
Thousands of Con Edison customers without power across area
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across New York City and Westchester County were without power Wednesday after rain and gusty winds moved through the area.Con Edison says Queens was hit hardest, with nearly 7,300 people losing service.Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.The utility says they have restored service to 9,200 customers, but nearly 6,000 people in the city and Westchester County were still without power around 10:15 p.m.Con Edison says the storms did bring down some power lines and urges everyone to stay away from downed wires.Customers can visit conEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.
VIDEO: Man steals cart-full of Google Nests from Brooklyn Home Depot
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Brooklyn Home Depot and casually walked out with a shopping cart full of Google Nest Thermostats.
Comments / 5