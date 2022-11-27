Read full article on original website
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino Claiming Marvel Actors Aren't "Movie Stars"
Earlier this month, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shared how he felt that the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't the major draw for audiences as much as the characters they play, with MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson reacting to those remarks with how some figures are intrinsically linked with their on-screen personas. The actor pointed out how there's no specific qualifier for what defines a movie star and how some of the actors involved in the MCU are assuredly movie stars who also happen to play iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. Jackson has had a variety of roles in Tarantino films, including Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and The Hateful Eight.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Explains Reason for Multiple Gamora Heads
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 star Zoe Saldaña explained the reason there's multiple Gamora heads floating around. Jimmy Fallon asked the Marvel actress about her excitement about being a part of so many big franchises. She told the host that a bunch of those heads were necessary for costuming and makeup. Another added bonus would be the ability to get the Guardian of the Galaxy into big battle shots where they wouldn't need Saldaña to be running around with so many other actors. She admits that its all a little bit over her head, but the technology undoubtedly helps matters. Fallon is just listening intently as the actress describes the type of movie magic that's necessary to get these big Marvel movies off the ground. While he was impressed by all this talk, her comments about working on Avatar: The Way of Water were also head-spinning too. They're in the video with all of this head talk right here.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Cocaine Bear Trailer Released by Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Cocaine Bear, a new action-comedy based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashed in 1985. In the real world, Andrew C. Thornton II was a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dumped a duffel bag of cocaine out of his plane because his plane was too heavy. Thornton intended to recover the bag himself, jumping out of the plane with a parachute, but in a bizarre twist of fate, the parachute was faulty, and Thornton died. Three months later, a 175-pound black bear was found dead in Georgia, alongisde 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine.
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
Warner Bros Exec Provides Update on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
There's been an update on Warner Bros.'s plans to launch a new TV series based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. There have been consistent talks on what's next for Harry Potter ever since the original Harry Potter film series concluded with the release of 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Fantastic Beats was launched as a prequel franchise but never gained traction with audiences, as this year's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed at the global box office. Warner Bros. is hard at work trying to resurrect Harry Potter for TV, with an executive stating there is a "tremendous amount of ambition" on their side.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3
The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker on Anniversary of His Death
On the ninth anniversary of Paul Walker's death, Walker's The Fast & The Furious co-star Vin Diesel shared a photo of the two together and a brief remembrance of the actor. The anniversary of Walker's death is always a moment for reflection for Diesel, his co-stars, and fans of the franchise, given how young Walker was when he passed away and the senselessness of his loss. While the themes of love and found family were present in the early Fast & Furious movies, it did not become a focus of the conversation around them until after Walker died, and the rest of the cast dedicated the seventh film in the franchise to his memory.
