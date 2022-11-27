ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Rewarded With Rolls-Royce Phantoms

By Nico DeMattia
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG9me_0jP5thln00 Photo | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

In a stunning upset earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s World Cup soccer team beat Argentina. To reward the team for the impressive victory, according to HypeBeast , Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted each player a new Rolls-Royce Phantom .

For those of you who might not know how much a new Phantom costs, it starts at an eye-watering $450,000. However, there’s no such thing as an entry-level Phantom. They’re almost all made to exact, bespoke specifications and can easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more. The last 2023 Phantom I tested wore a sticker price of over $650,000. But let’s say the Prince stuck with the absolute base-model Phantom. There are 26 players on a World Cup soccer team, which means the total cost of the team’s Phantoms was around $11,700,000. All for winning just one game, because the World Cup is far from over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFd8J_0jP5thln00

Since beating Argentina, Saudi Arabia lost to Poland, 2-0, and has another match against Mexico on Wednesday, November 30. That puts the Saudi Arabian team in third place in its Group C standings, behind both Argentina and Poland. While Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, and both countries’ teams have the same record, the latter has a better goal differential, so it’s ahead in the standings. Which makes the choice to buy each player a new Phantom seem a bit premature. If Saudi Arabia doesn’t advance further than this group, each player will still walk away with the most expensive Rolls-Royce model the public can buy.

Although, the Phantoms do act as consolation prizes if Saudi Arabia doesn’t win the World Cup. Players will still go home with an incredibly luxurious car, one that will make them feel like royalty themselves. That’s got to take at least some of the sting out of losing, if that’s what ends up happening. On the flip-side, if Saudi Arabia does win the world cup, can you imagine the reward each player will get then? How do you top free Rolls-Royce Phantoms? Bugatti Chirons? Mega yachts ? Individual islands off coast of Fiji? I bet it would be islands.

Got tips? Send ’em over to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 17

Mark Caminski
4d ago

The game Saudi Arabia won against Argentina was bribed and a fixed match. Saudi Arabia lost all other matches big time. Not worth paying attention to that useless win

Reply
10
The Drive

The Drive

