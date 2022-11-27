(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for sets of clothing featuring Star Wars and Disney characters due to a risk of lead poisoning.Bentex is recalling the children's clothing sets with nine different Disney styles. The styles include Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants, and Grodu, also known as baby Yoda. They come in both girls and boys clothing. Some sets have leggings, pants, and shorts. Batch numbers are printed on the inside label.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the paint used in the clothing has more lead than is allowed by federal law. Lead is toxic when ingested and...

11 DAYS AGO