Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 6:38 p.m. EST
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions. WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving urgently to head off the looming U.S. rail strike. The House passed a bill Wednesday that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
Who actually cares more about the royals – Americans or Brits?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down on American soil this week, it seemed their first visit to the United States as the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales was to be one for the history books: a shining example of a modern monarchy focused on contemporary issues, like climate change.All that came crashing down when a racism scandal erupted in Buckingham Palace just as the royal couple were making their way across the pond. Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her honorary role after Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
KHQ Right Now
iTop Screen Recorder 3 makes it surprisingly easy to record and create awesome videos
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iTop today officially released iTop Screen Recorder 3.3 version, featuring new enhancements in webcam recording, virtual background selection and video size compression. iTop Screen Recorder has been a top-ranking free screen recorder on Windows owing to its solid recording performance, HD video quality and great ease of use. The newly added webcam recording mode offers more privacy as it can change or blur the real-time video background.
Comments / 0