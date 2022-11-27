Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:58 p.m. EST
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy. HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Who actually cares more about the royals – Americans or Brits?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down on American soil this week, it seemed their first visit to the United States as the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales was to be one for the history books: a shining example of a modern monarchy focused on contemporary issues, like climate change.All that came crashing down when a racism scandal erupted in Buckingham Palace just as the royal couple were making their way across the pond. Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her honorary role after Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic...
Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working
An army of engineers from Ukraine's phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men's soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar.
On World AIDS Day, White House Announces Plan to End Epidemic by 2030
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States will renew its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, with new funding and a five-year strategy, the White House said Thursday. The Biden administration announced its ambitious plans on World AIDS Day. Among the plan's components are requesting...
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
AP PHOTOS: Propaganda billboards embodied Russian occupation
In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda.Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.This is part of a propaganda war that has been waged over Ukraine in tandem with the one being fought on the battlefield. Moscow has tried to spread its version of history and the ongoing war on social networks, but also in the territories of Ukraine under its...
