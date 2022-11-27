ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Mexico, lack of resources aggravates impunity in gender crimes – group

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Less than half of femicides in Mexico result in convictions, research group Impunidad Cero said on Thursday, pointing to a lack of resources directed at investigating the murder of women and girls. The group said in a report that 43% of femicide cases over the...
Free-speech group Article 19 says Mexico members have been threatened

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19’s Mexico and Central America director,...
Mexico invites U.S. trade team to third round of energy consultations

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Economy Ministry has invited U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s team to hold third round of energy consultations in the coming days in Mexico City, according to an economy ministry statement published Thursday. Mexico’s Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro met on Thursday with U.S....
Mexico to hike minimum wage by 20% in 2023, raising inflation worries

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will raise the minimum wage by 20% next year after employers, labor representatives and the government reached an agreement, officials said on Thursday, although some critics warned the move could fuel inflation. The standard minimum wage will rise to around 207 pesos ($10.82) a...
UN seeks $1.72 billion next year to aid Venezuelan migrants, refugees

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now...
Colombia faces very large challenge to stop “endemic violence” -Amnesty

BOGOTA(Reuters) – Colombia’s government faces big challenges in stemming endemic violence, advocacy group Amnesty International’s secretary general Agnes Callamard said, while calling for an end to impunity for sexual violence meted out by security forces during protests in 2021. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the first leftist to...
Bolivia’s highland city La Paz shrouded in smoke as wildfires rage

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Wildfires near Bolivia’s highland city and political capital La Paz have left the city shrouded in clouds of smoke, darkening the sky as local authorities urge residents to use face masks to avoid damaging their health. The main cause has been forest fires linked...
Israel’s Netanyahu reaches coalition deal with far-right Religious Zionism

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a coalition dealt with the far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing him closer to securing a new government after an election last month, Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Thursday. The Religious Zionism party will be given, among other portfolios,...
France’s Macron criticizes Musk for relaxing Twitter content rules

(Reuters) – Elon Musk relaxing content moderation policies on Twitter is “a big issue”, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in an interview on television show Good Morning America. The Musk-owned social media platform earlier this week decided to roll back a policy aimed at tackling...
Finland buys more arms from United States as it boosts defences

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved a second significant arms sale to Finland within a month, helping Russia’s Nordic neighbour in its bid to strengthen its defences due to the war in Ukraine, Finland and the United States said. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February,...
At state visit, Biden and Macron face dispute over American subsidies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will celebrate more than 200 years of U.S.-French relations on Thursday but simmering in the background is a dispute over new American subsidies that has riled Europe. Biden is hosting Macron at the first state visit since...
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
Apartheid-era killer’s expected parole stirs old anger in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The anticipated release on parole of far-right extremist Janusz Walus, who killed South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993, has unleashed a wave of emotion in the still deeply divided country. Walus, 69, a Polish national who emigrated to South Africa in 1981, was granted...
Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Congress approved on Thursday a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine...
German parliament votes to ratify CETA trade agreement with Canada

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament voted by a majority on Thursday to back the ratification of the European Union’s free trade agreement with Canada, five years after it provisionally went into force. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been provisionally applied...
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah’s accountants, weapons facilitator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday sanctioned individuals and companies for allegedly providing financial services to and facilitating weapons procurement for Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against two individuals and two companies based in Lebanon for providing...
