Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
In Mexico, lack of resources aggravates impunity in gender crimes – group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Less than half of femicides in Mexico result in convictions, research group Impunidad Cero said on Thursday, pointing to a lack of resources directed at investigating the murder of women and girls. The group said in a report that 43% of femicide cases over the...
104.1 WIKY
Free-speech group Article 19 says Mexico members have been threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19’s Mexico and Central America director,...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico invites U.S. trade team to third round of energy consultations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Economy Ministry has invited U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s team to hold third round of energy consultations in the coming days in Mexico City, according to an economy ministry statement published Thursday. Mexico’s Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro met on Thursday with U.S....
104.1 WIKY
Mexico to hike minimum wage by 20% in 2023, raising inflation worries
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will raise the minimum wage by 20% next year after employers, labor representatives and the government reached an agreement, officials said on Thursday, although some critics warned the move could fuel inflation. The standard minimum wage will rise to around 207 pesos ($10.82) a...
104.1 WIKY
UN seeks $1.72 billion next year to aid Venezuelan migrants, refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia faces very large challenge to stop “endemic violence” -Amnesty
BOGOTA(Reuters) – Colombia’s government faces big challenges in stemming endemic violence, advocacy group Amnesty International’s secretary general Agnes Callamard said, while calling for an end to impunity for sexual violence meted out by security forces during protests in 2021. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the first leftist to...
104.1 WIKY
Bolivia’s highland city La Paz shrouded in smoke as wildfires rage
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Wildfires near Bolivia’s highland city and political capital La Paz have left the city shrouded in clouds of smoke, darkening the sky as local authorities urge residents to use face masks to avoid damaging their health. The main cause has been forest fires linked...
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s Netanyahu reaches coalition deal with far-right Religious Zionism
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a coalition dealt with the far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing him closer to securing a new government after an election last month, Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Thursday. The Religious Zionism party will be given, among other portfolios,...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Macron criticizes Musk for relaxing Twitter content rules
(Reuters) – Elon Musk relaxing content moderation policies on Twitter is “a big issue”, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in an interview on television show Good Morning America. The Musk-owned social media platform earlier this week decided to roll back a policy aimed at tackling...
104.1 WIKY
Finland buys more arms from United States as it boosts defences
HELSINKI (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved a second significant arms sale to Finland within a month, helping Russia’s Nordic neighbour in its bid to strengthen its defences due to the war in Ukraine, Finland and the United States said. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February,...
104.1 WIKY
At state visit, Biden and Macron face dispute over American subsidies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will celebrate more than 200 years of U.S.-French relations on Thursday but simmering in the background is a dispute over new American subsidies that has riled Europe. Biden is hosting Macron at the first state visit since...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
104.1 WIKY
Apartheid-era killer’s expected parole stirs old anger in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The anticipated release on parole of far-right extremist Janusz Walus, who killed South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993, has unleashed a wave of emotion in the still deeply divided country. Walus, 69, a Polish national who emigrated to South Africa in 1981, was granted...
104.1 WIKY
REUTERS NEXT: Treasury’s Adeyemo says China continues to struggle with zero-COVID policy
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said China was continuing to struggle with its zero-COVID policy and growth there been disappointing, while policies aimed at large-scale vaccinations had put the U.S. economy on a better course. Asked about unexpected protests springing up across China against...
104.1 WIKY
REUTERS NEXT – Lithuania PM says Russia sanctions will work in medium and long term
VILNIUS (Reuters) – The European Union needs patience as it sanctions Russia, as most measures will only have an impact in the medium and long term, Lithuania’s prime minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday. “My message is – we need...
104.1 WIKY
Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Congress approved on Thursday a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine...
104.1 WIKY
German parliament votes to ratify CETA trade agreement with Canada
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament voted by a majority on Thursday to back the ratification of the European Union’s free trade agreement with Canada, five years after it provisionally went into force. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been provisionally applied...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah’s accountants, weapons facilitator
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday sanctioned individuals and companies for allegedly providing financial services to and facilitating weapons procurement for Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against two individuals and two companies based in Lebanon for providing...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish PM office confirms ‘similar’ package to letter bombs sent to him – Interior Ministry
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office received on November 24 a letter containing an explosive device “similar” to the ones received by the Ukrainian embassy, a Spanish weapons manufacturer on Wednesday and an air force base on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said. Security...
Comments / 0