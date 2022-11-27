ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault

By Odessa American
 4 days ago

The Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital, identified as 21-year-old Luis Miguel Espinoza Galindo. During the investigation, it was discovered that Galindo fired his gun at two males, one of which returned fire in self-defense, striking Galindo, a news release said.

Galindo was released from MMH and later transported to Midland County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

