Louisiana man arrested driving stolen truck allegedly purchased in gym parking lot
A man in West Monroe was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a traffic stop resulted in what he claims was an unknown and unwelcome discovery about his car.
West Monroe man arrested; allegedly purchased stolen truck for $175, reports say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
Farmerville Police investigating burglary that took place at local barbershop
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male suspect in dark clothing allegedly threw a large piece of concrete through the door window of Acree’s Barbershop in Farmerville, La. After the suspect gained access to the business, they allegedly stole money and several […]
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
Tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, police discovered that he did not have a Louisiana DL Card and they searched for his card information in their computer.
Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 15 bridge in Ouachita and Richland Parishes closed due to hole in the bridge
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Highway 15 bridge in Richland and Ouachita Parishes will be closed until further notice due to construction on the bridge. The bridge may be closed to repair a hole in the bridge for the remainder of the night.
Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)
Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
Eros woman accused of assaulting her mother; allegedly stole her debit card and vehicle
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother. According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the […]
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
Louisiana woman arrested after dragging police officer with vehicle
A Monroe woman was arrested after dragging a police officer with her car in an attempt to escape after a theft.
Monroe UPS worker arrested for marijuana possession and theft of several packages
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a UPS facility where Phillip Edwards, 32, had just been fired for possessing .5 grams of marijuana in a camouflage bag. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Edwards and advised him of his Miranda rights. […]
Wanted man arrested on warrants
A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
