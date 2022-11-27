ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, police discovered that he did not have a Louisiana DL Card and they searched for his card information in their computer.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report

42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)

Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Eros woman accused of assaulting her mother; allegedly stole her debit card and vehicle

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother. According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the […]
EROS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video

Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
WEST MONROE, LA

