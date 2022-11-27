Triple H keeps his word to promising young WWE Superstar Quill Gargano. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were two of the top stars on NXT throughout their time on the brand. After NXT Great American Bash 2021, LeRae took several months away from the ring so she and Gargano could start a family, and their son, Quill, was born on February 17, 2022. Gargano left the company when his contract expired in December 2021, but even after his exit, Triple H agreed to take a "finger-pointing" picture with his son. The Triple H picture has often been a badge of honor for new WWE signings, as it can mark the beginning of a talent's road to stardom.

2 DAYS AGO