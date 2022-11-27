Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches
Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Trey Miguel On Working With Zach Wentz Again In IMPACT: I'd Love To, I Wouldn’t Think Twice About It
Trey Miguel would love to bring Zachary Wentz back to IMPACT Wrestling. Throughout 2019 and 2020, The Rascalz were arguably one of the most popular groups in not only IMPACT Wrestling, but in the entire landscape of professional wrestling. The trio, which consisted of Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Desmond Xavier, stood out to many fans for being different from many other groups in pro wrestling.
Stokely Hathaway Says The Firm Was Supposed To Work With CM Punk, Punk Wanted To Work With Stokely
Plans changed for The Firm. At AEW All Out, MJF return to the company, winning the Casino Ladder match after he was handed the chip from Stokely Hathaway. MJF's return also marked the formation of The Firm, a group put together by Stokely in the weeks leading up to AEW All Out that consisted of Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, & W. Morrissey.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022
Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Matt Sydal Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury In Early 2022
Matt Sydal discusses Tony Khan's reaction to his recent injury. Back in February 2022, AEW star Matt Sydal competed at Prime Time Wrestling event in Chorzow, Oberschlesien, Polen. During that show, Sydal injured his knee in a bout against Nano Lopez. The injury would go on to cost Sydal nearly three months of his career in All Elite Wrestling and on the independent scene.
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns
Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return
Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Quill Gargano Makes 'Official' WWE Debut With Raw Talk Appearance, Triple H Finger Point Photo
Triple H keeps his word to promising young WWE Superstar Quill Gargano. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were two of the top stars on NXT throughout their time on the brand. After NXT Great American Bash 2021, LeRae took several months away from the ring so she and Gargano could start a family, and their son, Quill, was born on February 17, 2022. Gargano left the company when his contract expired in December 2021, but even after his exit, Triple H agreed to take a "finger-pointing" picture with his son. The Triple H picture has often been a badge of honor for new WWE signings, as it can mark the beginning of a talent's road to stardom.
Rhea Ripley On Potential Match Against Becky Lynch: It Will Happen, Mami Is Gonna Put The Man Down
Rhea Ripley wants to face Becky Lynch. Lynch and Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but they have rarely clashed in the ring. In 2019, they faced off on the November 20 episode of NXT, but the match ended in chaos when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke interfered. Lynch recently returned to WWE after she missed a few months with a separated shoulder. The two former Raw Women's Champions briefly faced off during the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and Ripley is hungry for more.
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Mandy Rose: There's A Story Between Me And Nikki Bella
Mandy Rose knew what she was doing. On the November 15 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose wore a backward cap and red gear, which drew comparisons to Nikki Bella, who famously wore similar gear. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy discussed the gear and inevitable comparison. "Can't even...
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
Hangman Page, Ruby Soho Return, MJF Attacks Regal | AEW Dynamite 11/30/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW Dynamite for November 230, 2022:. - AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale. - Jade Cargill TBS Championship Celebration - AEW World Champion MJF Speaks. - The Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match 3 in their Best of 7.
AEW Dynamite (11/30) Preview: MJF Speaks, A Baddie Celebration, Dax vs. Danielson, More
It's Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address AEW for the first time as its World Champion. Jade Cargill will host a Baddie Celebration, and the Best of Seven continues. Tonight, AEW fans will see all of that and more. Here's...
