State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Street East on Charleston’s East End, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. They say this happened near the 7/11 and Taco Bell on Washington Street East. The condition of […]
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
Woman arrested in Nicholas County, West Virginia, stabbing
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Nicholas County. According to Nicholas County 911 dispatchers, authorities were called to Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 regarding a stabbing. Dispatchers say when authorities arrived, they found a […]
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
Kanawha County, West Virginia denied FEMA assistance for flood victims
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County, West Virginia was deemed not eligible for FEMA assistance for flood victims after the August 2022 flooding. The Kanawha County Commission says FEMA sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice saying the damage to Kanawha and Fayette counties was not severe enough to warrant Individual Assistance under FEMA. […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Putnam clerk will run for Secretary of State if Warner doesn’t
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The longtime Putnam County Clerk says he’s very likely to become a canddiate for the Repbulican nomination for Secretary of State. Brian Wood made the announcement on MetroNews flagship radio station WCHS in Charelston Thursday morning. Wood said his decision depedns on what current Secretary of State Mac Warner plans to do.
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County, Ohio. The call for the crash came in at 10:12 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, Rocky Frazier, was pronounced dead on scene according to a press...
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
West Virginia deputies search for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, of Cross Lanes was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say […]
Phones issues resolved at 2 West Virginia hospitals
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022) – Officials say the phone issues Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were experiencing earlier today have been resolved. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are experiencing telephone issues that are causing problems for some callers. According to the […]
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
