Arkansas State

France’s Macron criticizes Musk for relaxing Twitter content rules

(Reuters) – Elon Musk relaxing content moderation policies on Twitter is “a big issue”, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in an interview on television show Good Morning America. The Musk-owned social media platform earlier this week decided to roll back a policy aimed at tackling...
At state visit, Biden and Macron face dispute over American subsidies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will celebrate more than 200 years of U.S.-French relations on Thursday but simmering in the background is a dispute over new American subsidies that has riled Europe. Biden is hosting Macron at the first state visit since...
WISCONSIN STATE
U.S. Congress backs legislation to block rail strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed a measure to block a potentially devastating railroad strike after President Joe Biden had warned that the economic impacts could have been felt in the coming days. At least 73 senators voted to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Congress approved on Thursday a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Ukraine says it recovers guns, cash from properties of pro-Kremlin politician

KYIV (Reuters) – Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Propaganda billboards embodied Russian occupation

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda. Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.
Ukraine has lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in war – official

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Ukrainian television network on Thursday. The remarks appeared to be the first estimate of dead since late August, when the head of...
WSB Radio

Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — With Ukraine scrambling to keep communication lines open during the war, an army of engineers from the country's phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes. The engineers, who typically go...

