Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

You mean Rabbi Vlad. The man's not a DJ. He's a snitch for Israel. He's to hip hop what Epstein was to the political world. A "honeytrap". People go on his show thinking they're gonna get views? Yeah from the Feds. Just as the politicians thought they had privacy at Epsteins mansions when doing what they were doing..wrong! Videotaped and forced to do the bidding of the flimers...Israel. Proxy HQ for the Jesuits.
Vlad the culture vulture strikes again! What a clown. Always trying to stir things up between people for views and profits. Then he gets to walk home to his safe white neighborhood as he causes potential harm and violence.
Vlad needs to go interview his own people 🤷♂️
Related
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
A former Yeezy employee said working for Kanye West was like being in a cult and she's had therapy since leaving the company
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
XXL Mag
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 33