iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
iBerkshires.com
Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes with Ira Rosen
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:45 p.m., Jewish Literary Voices: A Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Series in Collaboration with The Jewish Book Council welcomes two-time Peabody Award-winning writer and producer Ira Rosen. His book "Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes," is a 60...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Women Fall at Anna Maria
PAXTON, Mass. -- The Anna Maria College women's basketball team Thursday outscored MCLA by 10 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 62-51 win. Kristie Zator had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Drury grad Brooke DiGennaro scored 11 for the Trailblazers. MCLA (2-7) goes to...
iBerkshires.com
Samantha Kaftan Joins SVMC ExpressCare
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) welcomes Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan, PA-C, to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Kaftan earned her master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor's in biology from the University of Dallas in...
iBerkshires.com
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.
iBerkshires.com
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops RPI
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Declan Porter scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 58-40 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic. Cole Prowitt-Smith finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for Williams (6-0), which hosts Wesleyan on Saturday. Women's Basketball. SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Julia Blanck scored...
iBerkshires.com
Voting Underway for Best Holiday Lights in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Chamber (NAC) of Commerce announces the beginning of community voting on the best holiday lights and window displays created by businesses throughout the city. As part of the LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative running now through Jan. 1, any North Adams resident can...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Honor Roll
McCann Technical School's first quarter honor roll.
iBerkshires.com
Clark: Lecture On Ruskin's Watercolor Practice
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by historian Jeremy Melius (University of Oxford / Michael Ann Holly Fellow) that explores the aesthetic and ethical parameters of Victorian critic John Ruskin's watercolor practice. Free; no...
iBerkshires.com
Penny Social, Non-Profit Fair Returns at Williamstown's Holiday Walk
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a two-year absence, one of Holiday Walk's signature attractions returns on Saturday. The Penny Social and Non-Profit Fair once again will fill Williams College's Lasell Gymnasium with holiday cheer, merriment and a chance to try your luck. "We are so happy we can resume having...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Soccer Reaches National Title Game
SALEM, Va. -- Nick Boardman scored on a header in the 80th minute to give the Williams College men's soccer team a 1-0 win over Mary Washington on Thursday at the NCAA Division III Final Four. Boardman converted a cross from Eamon Gara Grady for the game-winner. Ben Diffley made...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Theatre to Perform Experimental Show 'The Left Hand of Darkness'
NORTH ADAMS, MASS. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre will debut "The Left Hand of Darkness" this weekend as a developmental workshop in conjunction with Associate Professor of Theatre, Laura Standley, her directing students, and the Theatre Lab. The show dates are Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.,...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Restaurant Has to Reapply for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados restaurant won't be able to serve alcohol until it gets a new license under its new ownership. Former owner Peter Oleskiewicz and new manager Chris Bonnivier had been scheduled to discuss the transition situation with the License Commission on Tuesday but Commissioner Rosemari Dickinson informed her colleagues that the restaurant's license had been turned in.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
iBerkshires.com
Vote on Taconic High's Vocational Status Set for January
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A possible vote to begin Taconic High's transition to an all-vocational institution is in the near future. On Monday, district administrators revealed that they plan to put this on the School Committee's agenda in January. If the panel is in favor, Taconic will only accept Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the fall of 2023 and, by the fall of 2027, will be all vocational.
iBerkshires.com
Grace Hallenbeck Joins SVMC Pownal Campus and SVMC Cardiology
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), welcomes Grace Hallenbeck, DNP, FNP, a family nurse practitioner, to the SVMC Pownal Campus, SVMC Cardiology, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Hallenbeck will divide time between the Cardiology practice and the Pownal practice. Hallenbeck completed...
iBerkshires.com
Wreath Art Auction
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wreath Art Auction is back in-person at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 2. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have created original holiday wreaths, centerpieces and more. The preview party and sale begins at 5pm and the live auction will take place after the Park Square Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm.
