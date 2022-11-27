STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO