NBCMontana
'The Marvelous Wonderettes' musical opens Thursday at UM-Western
MISSOULA, Mont. — An off-Broadway hit is coming to the University of Montana-Western in Dillon this week. The University of Montana Western’s Theatre Department is pleased to announce The Marvelous Wonderettes to be held Dec. 1-4 as part of the Bank of Commerce Performing Arts Series. The performances...
NBCMontana
Gianforte kicks off 12 Days of Giving Campaign in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte kicked off his second annual 12 Days of Giving Campaign in the Mining City on Thursday. For his first nonprofit, Gianforte chose the Butte Rescue Mission, which aspires to feed, clothe and shelter all who need it. The Rescue Mission serves up free...
NBCMontana
Butte food drive to go door-to-door Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte Emergency Food Bank is gearing up for the 34th Annual Thompson Family Food Drive this Saturday. “The Thompsons started this, they just saw the need in the community, and it has grown crazy,” Kathy Griffith, Butte Food Bank Executive Director. “People are so generous. It used to be just a few people going out. Now we have Search and Rescue, we have the volunteer fire departments, we have Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, we have tons of volunteers coming out. It’s amazing.”
NBCMontana
Montana capitol Christmas tree lights up for season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials held a lighting ceremony for the 2022 Montana State Capitol Christmas tree on Tuesday in Helena. The tree was harvested from the Rancho Deluxe Good Neighbor Authority timber sale. Gov. Greg Gianforte, first lady Susan Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras were all in attendance,...
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol holds memorial ceremony
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol and the Office of the Attorney General are holding a memorial ceremony for Trooper David DeLaittre and others who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 1. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow continues to impact travel
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region through 11 AM Thursday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region through 11AM Friday. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison...
NBCMontana
Butte officials search for missing man
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte authorities are searching for 64-year-old Irl Tanner Lambertson. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds. Lambertson is possibly suicidal and might be armed with a firearm. Law enforcement ask that you do not approach Lambertson and call law enforcement immediately. The following was sent out...
NBCMontana
Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
NBCMontana
Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Suspect in fatal Deer Lodge hit-and-run appears in court
DEER LODGE, Mont. — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge has made his initial appearance in court. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, was transported from the local jail to Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton for his arraignment. He appeared alongside...
