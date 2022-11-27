BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte Emergency Food Bank is gearing up for the 34th Annual Thompson Family Food Drive this Saturday. “The Thompsons started this, they just saw the need in the community, and it has grown crazy,” Kathy Griffith, Butte Food Bank Executive Director. “People are so generous. It used to be just a few people going out. Now we have Search and Rescue, we have the volunteer fire departments, we have Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, we have tons of volunteers coming out. It’s amazing.”

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO