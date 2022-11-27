Read full article on original website
10 best soccer players of all time, from Mbappe to Ronaldo
The names that are considered among the best soccer players of all time have likely seen a lot of revisions
USMNT last CONCACAF team standing proves they belong
Wednesday’s Group E thriller between Germany and Costa Rica resulted in both teams being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup tournament after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in their group. Just a couple of hours earlier, Canada also failed to secure their place in the knockout stage with a 2-1 loss to Group F winners […] The post USMNT last CONCACAF team standing proves they belong appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Maybe One Day' - Josko Gvardiol On Links To Chelsea
RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol discussed his future following Croatia's final World Cup group stage match.
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rundown on Friday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Friday’s World Cup matches: Group H South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have won both games so far, guaranteeing a trip to the knockout stage. They will win the group with a win, tie or even a loss as long as Ghana does not blow out Uruguay. South Korea needs a win to have any shot at staying alive, then some help from the other match. Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1 A rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal in South Africa, which Uruguay won in penalty kicks after a controversial handball by Luis Suarez in extra...
Christian Pulisic denies getting ‘hit in the balls,’ details injury vs. Iran
The USMNT did not come out of its historic victory against Iran unscathed. Unfortunately, the hero of the match, Christian Pulisic, had to be rushed to a nearby hospital right after scoring what turned out to be the deciding goal in the United States’ 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday. In spite of the injury, […] The post Christian Pulisic denies getting ‘hit in the balls,’ details injury vs. Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
