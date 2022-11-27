ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drowning: Two dead at Lake of the Ozarks

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Saturday afternoon November 26, 2022 just before 2:45 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol state they were requested to assist in locating two men at Lake of the Ozarks.

The individuals were last seen in the main channel swimming at the .5 mile mark near Bagnell Dam.

Both men from the country of India, Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, were not wearing life vests.

Occurred as [Kunta] began to struggle in the water, went under, and did not resurface. [Kelligari] dove into the water to render assistance to [Kunta] and did not resurface .”

MSHP DIVE TEAM REPORT

Saturday one male was located and pronounced by Miller County Coroner. Sunday morning the search resumed for the second.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday Troop F stated in a media release, “Recovery of the second body has been made.”

