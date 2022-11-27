BART’s revamped Powell Street Station shines with illuminated art installation

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a year after tenants and advocates raised concerns, according to people living at a home on Filomena Avenue owned by Swenson. Tenants will be reimbursed thousands of dollars for overpayment. Swenson owns thousands of local homes in Silicon Valley.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO