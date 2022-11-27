BART’s revamped Powell Street Station shines with illuminated art installation

Read full article on original website
Oakland Secret’s queer theater project moves to a bigger stage
Nestled under a busy freeway on Fifth Street is a quaint Victorian house holding one of Oakland’s best-kept secrets. The aptly named Oakland Secret serves as a queer community-building space, hosting underground events ranging from drag nights to puppet shows. On Oct. 8, it was the site of the...
Garden of D’Lights casts its electrical holiday glow over Walnut Creek’s Bancroft Road
Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden of...
Going in style: Futuristic potties appearing on SF streets emphasize design, efficiency
City officials recently unveiled a public toilet at Embarcadero Plaza that is part of a project to replace 25 existing public toilets in San Francisco. The project is a partnership with the same company, JCDecaux San Francisco, that provided the existing 25 self-cleaning toilets first rolled out in 1994. According...
Theater for the holidays: ‘A Christmas Carol’ and much more
Bay Area stages are home to a variety of holiday productions in 2022, with everything from comedy to drama to classics, musicals and edgy cabaret. Some presenters are observing COVID-related restrictions (mask-wearing, vaccination card checks) for everyone’s health and safety, so check websites below before purchasing tickets to ensure you know the protocol.
San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant
A high-rise tower with hundreds of residences will spring out of the ground in downtown San Jose on a less than one-acre plot, following a green light from city leaders. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday from Canadian developer Westbank for a 30-story luxury tower, including 540 residences at 409 and 425 S Second St., at the corner of San Salvador Street. The plan is slightly bigger than an earlier proposal from Westbank.
SJ could house homeless at VTA stations, but some neighbors worry over traffic and safety
PUBLIC TRANSIT SITES may be the newest place to house San Jose’s homeless residents. On Tuesday, City Councilmembers unanimously voted to create temporary housing sites at two VTA locations — Cerone and Cottle — to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
San Francisco observes 34th World AIDS Day with traditional ceremony, reading of names
World AIDS Day will mark its 34th year Thursday and San Francisco is honoring the solemn occasion. Dignitaries, guests and the public are invited to attend the observance at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m, the traditional reading...
Berkeley Public Library expands partnership with MOCHA to offer more kids’ arts activities
The Berkeley Public Library and Museum of Children’s Art (MOCHA) are expanding their partnership, offering drop-in art sessions for children at the central and west branches of the library through June 2023. Excluding city holidays, sessions take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at the Central Branch (2090...
Best Bets: Holly Jollypalooza, Adler singers, Miró Quartet, Smuin ‘Christmas Ballet,’ Holocaust drama
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where’s the fun in that?...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. People with psychiatric conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder may be more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, according to a study published by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco.
The road to recovery: SF leaders pledge to bring Union Square back to its former glory
A slew of San Francisco officials and business leaders toured around Union Square on Tuesday after releasing a strategic plan to restore the former downtown shopping destination into a bustling hub once again. The nonprofit Union Square Alliance — a collective of business owners in the neighborhood’s 27-block radius —...
Is your vehicle exhausted? Air quality district wants to buy that old polluting pile of junk
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced. The buy-back program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid of...
San Jose developer admits breaking state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a year after tenants and advocates raised concerns, according to people living at a home on Filomena Avenue owned by Swenson. Tenants will be reimbursed thousands of dollars for overpayment. Swenson owns thousands of local homes in Silicon Valley.
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
‘Almost hopeless’: SJ homeless prepare for winter, doubt new leadership will fix things
WHILE MANY SANTA Clara County residents gathered for Thanksgiving in warm settings this past week, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their...
Leadership legacy: Schaaf reflects on tenure, major accomplishments as Oakland’s mayor
OAKLAND’S 50th MAYOR, Mayor Libby Schaaf, has done a tremendous job in the last eight years compared with those who preceded her, a community leader who received a key to the city last month said. Arabella Martinez, an Oakland resident who has an affordable housing development named after her,...
Pass the Remote: Horror and more with Another Hole in the Head, Buster Keaton spotlight, holiday movie parties
Though some first-run indie features are getting the cold shoulder at the box office this season, Bay Area film programs and festivals are being embraced warmly. This week’s cinematic delights include: the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival, a celebration of scrappy genre filmmaking ingenuity; Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s spotlight on silent film icon Buster Keaton with a special guest; and holiday chestnuts at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco.
Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life honored by Berkeley library foundation
The Berkeley Public Library Foundation announced it has selected The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life as its 2023 Fred & Pat Cody Award recipient. Founded in Berkeley in 1962, The Magnes was one of the first Jewish museums in the U.S. The library foundation said in a statement...
Berkeley attorney nominated to be U.S. attorney for Northern District of CA
Private practice attorney Ismail Ramsey has been nominated to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. Ramsey is a founding partner of Ramsey and Ehrlich LLP, the Berkeley-based law firm where he has worked since 2006. He also served as an associate at San Francisco’s Keker and Van Nest law firm from 1997 to 1999 and 2003 to 2005.
Concord sets community meetings to discuss naval weapons station development plans
The Seeno-owned developer of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, Concord First Partners, and staff from the Local Reuse Authority will host two community meetings in December to present and discuss the development’s proposed term sheet before it goes to the City Council in January. Crafting the term sheet...
