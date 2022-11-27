Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Chris Simms dying on the hill of Jets QB Zach Wilson’s stardom
Simms is as stubborn as the most ardent of Zach Wilson lovers. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Simms topped the list of the Zach Wilson hype train artists. While many liked Wilson’s athleticism, arm, and off-platform magic, Simms went a step further and said that the presumed No. 2 overall pick would be better than Trevor Lawrence, who many were calling the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns
The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold predictions for Deshaun Watson in Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
The Cleveland Browns and their fans have had Week 13 circled on their calendars for quite some time, and it is officially here. Deshaun Watson is in line to officially make his debut with the Browns in Week 13 against his former team in the Houston Texans. This will mark Watson’s first NFL game played in nearly two years.
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Scary details of Bears QB Justin Fields’ first epilepsy episode
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Few, if any, players in the NFL are more well-versed in this condition than Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields. This is simply because of the fact that the 23-year-old himself suffers from the neurological disorder. Fields was in ninth grade when he had...
iheart.com
Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'
Emmanuel Acho: “I can’t stand the arrogance Kyler Murray speaks with. What has he done in the National Football League, not in college, in college bad man won a Heisman, but what has he done in the National Football League to speak with that kind of pompous arrogance? Be 7-1 as a starter through 8 games last year and then get hurt, collapse down the stretch, and be atrocious in the playoffs? Be 4-8 so far this season? Be a losing quarterback thus far in his career through four seasons? What has Kyler Murray done so far in his career to speak with that kind of arrogance? Maybe schematically you’re not screwed, maybe YOU'RE screwing the Cardinals, Kyler Murray, because Colt McCoy looked pretty decent in his first start this year when he went out there, offense was running on time. Kyler Murray, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, maybe it’s YOU. Dating back to everybody questioning whether you’re actually committed to playing the game of football, or you’re committed to the game of Call of Duty, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, Kyler, maybe it’s YOU. What frustrates me more than anything is arrogance, and you not having earned the right to be arrogant. That’s why I’m so frustrated with Kyler.” (Full Video Above)
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was a limited participant on the day. The Eagles now have […] The post DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two of their last three games and are hoping to put together their first series of back-to-back wins when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers within striking distance of second place in their […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Eagles
In a Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes will be on two of the NFL’s best running teams. Ahead of the Titans – Eagles matchup, we will be giving our Titans Week 13 predictions. Heading into this game, the Titans currently find themselves at 7-4 and first in […] The post Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Vikings
There’s a lot on the line in the New York Jets Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Playoff ramifications loom for each team. Ahead of the Jets-Vikings game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 13 predictions. The Jets (7-4) are in more of a dogfight for a playoff spot than the Vikings […] The post New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind
It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield could be back to 100% in Week 13. After missing last week, Leonard Fournette may be ready to return, potentially leading to Rachaad White seeing a reduced role. Leonard Fournette was held out of the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he dealt with […] The post Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0