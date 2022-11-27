ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina

By Kevon Dupree
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHswN_0jP5nsJ600

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston.

The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home.

The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived.

Callers said the officers approached the man sitting in the vehicle when suddenly the man sped off.

The person in the vehicle then drove at high speeds to the end of Flynn Drive where the car plunged into the Ashley River.

Police said the man escaped the sunken vehicle but went underwater before anyone was able to rescue him.

Now, officials have reported that they have recovered a body, but the identity of the person has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist facing charges after fleeing deputies, crashing in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 30-year-old man is facing charges after leading authorities in a multi-county pursuit that ended Tuesday night in Georgetown County. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a motorcycle shortly before 11 p.m. for reckless driving near Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road. But the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home. Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Investigators believe massive Johns Island apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot while driving in South Carolina, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island. The man told deputies that a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating bank robbery in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out to Montague Avenue at 1:18 p.m. about a bank robbery. Someone entered the CPM Federal Credit Union bank and passed a note to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Hanahan are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a report of ‘shots fired’ off Fort Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m. Spent shell casings were found at the scene along with a vehicle that had been struck by […]
HANAHAN, SC
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Over $30K in items stolen from Charleston hotel rooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel. According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street. Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Exotic dancer for hire?

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments. Blotter of the week: A Charleston police officer responded Nov. 13 to a reported disturbance near King Street Cabaret on upper King Street. Police reported a woman was shouting at a bouncer about her husband saying she was there to “piss him off.” The bouncer said she did doughnuts in her car in a parking lot and damaged a fence. She kept yelling that she wanted to upset her husband by becoming a cabaret dancer. She was arrested for disorderly conduct. No word on whether she got the gig.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy