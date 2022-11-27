Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Crowd Boos Michael Che's Weekend Update, but Fans Love It
Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, giving fans another instance of "Weekend Update," the lone constant on the ever-changing sketch comedy. Already in hot water due to the controversial hiring of Dave Chappelle as host, a few of Michael Che's jokes drew audible groans and boos from the live audience at 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Even so, it looks like most SNL watchers online loved the bit, particularly the introduction of a new mini-segment from newcomer Sarah Sherman.
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' by Nickelodeon Fame: 'Like I Was Walking Around in a SpongeBob Suit'
Not all of Keke Palmer's memories from her as a child star are positive ones. The Nope star explained why being on Nickelodeon boxed her in as an actress who could make a name for herself. Palmer, now 29, specifically remembers being offered an all-expenses-paid vacation on the (now defunct)...
SheKnows
Keke Palmer Dished Everything on Her SNL Hosting Gig, Pete Davidson, & How She Channels BKE: ‘Big Keke Energy’
It’s a huge accomplishment when a celebrity hosts an episode of Saturday Night Live, with many esteemed stars ranging from Oscar nominees to Grammy-winning artists. Now, SNL is about to get multi-hyphenated superstar Keke Palmer to host their first episode in Dec this year, and it’s guaranteed to be a night to remember.
Women's Health
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner. But longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to...
We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship
Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
The View’s Sunny Hostin missing again from talk show as fans express concern for show regular
THE VIEW'S Sunny Hostin has missed another airing of the morning talk show as fans express their concern regarding the show regular's absence. The morning show moderator was also absent from Thursday's broadcast of The View along with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67. With Sunny, 54, missing for the second day...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
Gayle King's Relationship History Is Dramatic — Why Did She Divorce Her Ex-Husband?
Gayle King is far more than Oprah Winfrey's best friend. The TV personality is a journalist and author, and she currently works as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Waking up just wouldn't be quite the same without Gayle's authentic charm. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, we couldn't help but wonder...
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
The Real Reason MSNBC's Joy Reid Rocks Her Natural Hair on TV
In early November, Joy Reid made explosive comments about inflation that landed her in hot water. But this isn’t the first time she’s gotten the internet all riled up. The only thing more controversial than Joy’s comments on-air is her ever-changing hairstyle. Article continues below advertisement. From...
