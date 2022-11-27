Read full article on original website
Washington County, Va. Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Watch Now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles “Chuck” Carter or Joshua “Josh” Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Greene Co. Sheriff warns against phone scams
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Greene County have been receiving calls from a person posing as a sheriff’s department employee, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a caller ID identified as Sergeant or Detective Brett Garland has called multiple area residents then requested they call a […]
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff's department. The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District
UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Crews finished repairs on Weaver Pike and water should be restored. There is a small pinhole leak on Booher Drive, and customers should not see an interruption in their water until crews begin work in the morning. ——————————————————– UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair […]
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation
Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
