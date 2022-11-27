MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO