The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
COVL Explores Her Latinx Heritage in "Nuevo Norte" Mixed Reality Installation for Meta
A groundbreaking experience launching at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Meta teamed up with next-gen multimedia artist COVL to create “Nuevo Norte” — a groundbreaking mixed reality installation that can be experienced in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds, a 2D mural and an AR extension on the ground at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. ”Nuevo Norte” is a cultural pillar entitled Tercera Cultura (Third Culture) that is part of Meta’s culture series that explores Latinx culture, identity and equity in the metaverse.
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
Space Available's 'Radical Fungi' Collection Promotes the Power of Biomaterials
After opening a future-focused biodesign museum in Bali earlier this year, creative platform (and newly-formed lifestyle brand) Space Available has dropped off its second-ever capsule collection, titled Radical Fungi. The imprint wants to play its part in building a circular future by exploring the potential of both waste and natural...
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Nobuyoshi Araki Unveils ‘Monstrous Paradise’ Exhibition in Madrid
Showing until December 14, 2022. Teaming up with the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Spain), Photential has unveiled Nobuyoshi Araki’s Monstrous Paradise exhibition at ESPACIO 2, a dedicated art and design space in Madrid by Ricardo de La Torre. The Japanese photographer and contemporary artist, who goes by the name of...
