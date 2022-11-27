ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 years ago this week...

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Football — Joining exclusive company, Nate Ricci is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater football team after leading the Ponies to a Suburban East Conference championship. The versatile senior joins Gregg Thompson (1976 and 1977) and Aaron Runk (1994 and 1995) as the only two-time MVPs in team history. Ricci also receives the SEC Most Valuable Offensive Player Award and joins teammates Nick Anderson, Sebastian Borges, Cody Floen, Sam Hodnefield, Danny Laudet, Aaron Romportl and Derrick Thingvold in earning All-SEC honors.

Girls cross country — Senior Maria Morley receives the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater girls cross country team. Morley joined Erika Buchholz and Elise Buchman in serving as captains for a team that places sixth in the Suburban East Conference and fourth in the Section 4AA Meet.

Honors — Former Ponies basketball coach and decorated football official Duane Mutschler is presented with a game ball after refereeing his final college football game at Mount Union in Ohio.

