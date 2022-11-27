ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Interim Huskers Coach Mickey Joseph arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody after officers were called around 2 p.m. near the area of South...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers staff coming together under Matt Rhule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Satterfield has changed his Twitter bio to “Offensive Coordinator - TE’s Coach University of Nebraska.” Until the team makes an official announcement regarding the new staff, the best way to confirm who’s joining the Huskers is by the coaches themselves. Satterfield...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph appears in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon following his arrest yesterday. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
WOWT

More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Isaac Conner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Bennington made history with a 26-game win streak and winning back-to-back Class B state titles, Isaac Conner had an impressive year of his own, breaking two school records. The senior tallied 64 receptions and 1,122 receiving yards to break the Badgers single season records in...
BENNINGTON, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories. Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference...
OMAHA, NE

