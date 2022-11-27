ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Local photographer snaps unique lightning picture on edge of Everglades

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – People from all over the world are flocking to South Florida this weekend for Art Basel, but one local photographer made his own masterpiece on the edge of the Everglades. Steve Romero went to Holiday Park in Davie on Wednesday night to take pictures of...
DAVIE, FL
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Family, coach ID 17-year-old fatally shot in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the victim knocked on someone’s door after being shot and then collapsed. Multiple kids ran off after the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miramar police announce indictment in woman’s 1980 killing

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police announced an indictment in a more than four-decades-old cold case Thursday. A grand jury indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual assault and murder in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth. “We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” the agency...
MIRAMAR, FL
BSO releases sketch of suspect in I-95 shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch Tuesday of the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 95 over the weekend. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., along with Fort Lauderdale police and BSO deputies. Troopers say they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Hialeah police release video of brazen Burlington bandit in action

HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral. If people thought that picture was bizarre just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday. Officers very much...
HIALEAH, FL

