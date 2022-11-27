Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Colts Primetime Preview, Injury Update: Dallas Players Sick?
The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even with the rest, though...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Meet the American who was the first paid professional football player: Pudge Heffelfinger
Gridiron goliath and Yale star Pudge Heffelfinger was later paid $500 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association in 1892, becoming the first professional football player.
Steven Ashworth scores 27 as Utah State defeats Utah Tech 86-81
Steven Ashworth scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Utah Tech 86-81 on Thursday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard continues impressive NBA rookie season with buzzer-beater
As a second-round pick on a team that many expected to purge into rebuild mode, Andrew Nembhard’s impact on a young and frisky Indiana Pacers squad has steadily grown since opening night. After coming off the bench to start the season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball point guard started...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Maryland Sports Betting Apps Enjoy Huge Thanksgiving Action
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Maryland, otherwise known as the “Old Line State,” has become the newest member of the online sports betting fraternity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
