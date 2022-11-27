Read full article on original website
Cowboys vs. Colts Primetime Preview, Injury Update: Dallas Players Sick?
The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even with the rest, though...
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice
Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
Jay-Z Celebrates With Bills (But Not With Josh Allen?) In Win at Patriots: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots met at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. ... and by a 24-10 score, the Bills get the job done, recording their first AFC East win of the season - which is odd! - to vault to 9-3 on the year. Josh...
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Joe Montana talks Deshaun Watson expectations after long layoff, Tom Brady's dominance and helping seniors
Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana talked to Fox News Digital in a recent interview about a number of different topics, including the return of Deshaun Watson.
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know about the Dolphins
The 49ers play extremely well when they know their opponent -- they're undefeated against the NFC West. But when they face a team outside their division, they're just 3-4. This Sunday, they'll play another team they don't know so well -- the Miami Dolphins. To help the 49ers find out more about them, I asked AllDolphins Editor Alain Poupart five questions:
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Mike Norvell offers thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion
If the expansion went into place in 2022, the Seminoles would have an opportunity to be selected.
Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
Former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard continues impressive NBA rookie season with buzzer-beater
As a second-round pick on a team that many expected to purge into rebuild mode, Andrew Nembhard’s impact on a young and frisky Indiana Pacers squad has steadily grown since opening night. After coming off the bench to start the season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball point guard started...
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
